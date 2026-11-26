Abhishek Sharma Gets Lucky! Sri Lanka Captain Pavan Rathnayake Drops Regulation Catch |

Sri Lanka A captain Pavan Rathnayake had an embarrassing moment on the field after dropping a straightforward catch of India's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma during the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday. The Sri Lankan skipper failed to hold on to a regulation chance at cover, handing the Indian batter a crucial lifeline.

The incident occurred when Garuka Sanketh bowled a length delivery outside off stump. Abhishek attempted to slap it through the off-side but ended up getting it off the cue end of his bat. The ball travelled straight towards Rathnayake at cover, who appeared to have the opportunity to complete a comfortable catch.

Abhishek Sharma Gets Lucky!

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