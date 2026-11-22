IND A vs PAK A: Shahbaz Ahmed Turns The Heat On Pakistan With Blazing Fifty, Keeps India's Hopes Alive | X

Shahbaz Ahmed stepped up with a crucial half-century to keep India A in the hunt during their challenging 314-run chase against Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash on Sunday. The left-handed batter played an attacking knock under pressure, providing much-needed momentum after India A lost wickets at regular intervals.

Shahbaz brought up his fifty off just 41 deliveries, smashing one boundary and four sixes. He found support from captain Tilak Varma, who was holding one end together with an unbeaten 69 off 112 balls.

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The duo helped India A recover after the side slipped into trouble following the dismissals of Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Kumar Kushagra, Rinku Singh and Suryansh Shedge.

At the time of the update, India A were 224/6 after 40.1 overs, needing another 90 runs from 59 deliveries to win. With Shahbaz providing the attacking impetus and Tilak anchoring the innings, India A continued to fight in their pursuit of Pakistan A's 313-run total.