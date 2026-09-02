'Meri Ek Taang Nakli Hai...': Expelled Pakistan Opener Imam-ul-Haq Injury Controversy Gets Funniest Twist Yet In Viral AI Video

A viral AI-generated video parodies Imam-ul-Haq's injury controversy. | X

An AI-generated video has gone viral on social media showing an interview of expelled Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq allegedly after faking injury during the England vs Pakistan second Test at Lord's. Imam is facing ire of the fans on social media after videos circulated of him practising with his injured leg heavily taped. Former cricketers also criticised the Pakistani batter for the injury stunt and he has been sent back home in the middle of the series ahead of the third Test against England at Birmingham.

The AI video which is now doing rounds on social media is hilarious and the video will definitely make the users go crazy with the fun element in it. The viral clip shows Imam-ul-Haq saying a famous dialogue from Akshay Kumar starrer "Welcome".

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The conversation between the interviewer and Imam goes like this:

Interviewer: People are saying that you faked your injury to skip the test.

Imam: Center of gravity ki kasam, the injury was 100% real.

Interviewer: Aap zara vistaar mein bata sakte hain?

Imam: Meri ek taang nakli hai. Main cricket ka bahut bada khiladi tha. Ek din Bobzy bhai ko mere batting talent se jalan hui, toh mere hi cricket bat se meri taang ke do tukde kar diye. Lekin dil ke bahut achhe hain, fauran mujhe aspatal le gaye aur pairon mein patti bandhwa di. Mujhe playing eleven se bhi nahi nikala.

Interviewer: You mean Babar is responsible for your injury?

Imam: Koi baat nahi, yeh sab toh chalte rehta hai. He's my mother from another brother.

The most hilarious line is at the end of the video when Imam reiterates his former teammate Umar Akmal's lines for which he is being trolled on social media very brutally. Imam ends the video by saying, "Babar is my mother from another brother."

The video is going viral on social media and the fans are also coming up with funny memes and replies in context of the viral video. There are reports that Imam-ul-Haq will face an inquiry amid the allegations of him faking the injury.

There are several videos making rounds on social media showing Imam walking normally without any limp after his arrival in Pakistan. However, the authenticity of the video is not ascertained yet.