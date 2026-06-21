'I'm Done With It, Thank You': Virat Kohli Ends Test Cricket Comeback Speculation At One8 Event In Delhi | VIDEO

File Photo When Virat Kohli Signed Off From Test Cricket | Instagram/virat.kohli

New Delhi, June 21: For weeks, cricket fans had been discussing one question, 'Will Virat Kohli return to Test cricket?' On Sunday, the former Team India captain ended all the speculation with a short but firm response. Speaking during the One8 Global Premiere in Delhi, Kohli made it clear that he has no plans to return to Test cricket. When asked about a possible comeback, he replied, "I am done with it, thank you."

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The statement appears to put an end to the rumours that had linked him with a return to India's Test team.

Virat Kohli's Response Draws Loud Cheers

The moment came during an interaction with host Danish Sait at the One8 event held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on Sunday.

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Sait referred to a special red One8 shoe priced at ₹9,230, matching Kohli's final tally of 9,230 Test runs. In a light-hearted moment, he joked that Kohli could return to Test cricket and score more runs so the shoe's price would also increase.

Kohli smiled before giving a direct reply. "I am done with it, thank you." His answer was greeted with cheers from the audience and quickly went viral across social media.

Rumours Finally Come To An End

Ever since Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025, there have been regular reports suggesting he could change his decision.

Several former cricketers had publicly urged him to reconsider, while fans continued to hope that he would wear the whites again.

Kohli's latest comments, however, leave little room for doubt. The 37-year-old has made it clear that his Test career is over.

One of India's Greatest Test Careers

Virat Kohli finished his Test career with 9,230 runs, making him one of India's highest run-scorers in the format.

Apart from his batting achievements, he transformed India's approach to Test cricket during his captaincy. Under Kohli, India recorded historic overseas victories and reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship.

His aggressive leadership and commitment to fitness helped shape a new era for Indian Test cricket.

Focus Now Shifts To ODI Cricket

With Test cricket now behind him, Kohli is expected to concentrate on the ODI format as India prepare for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The former captain continues to be a key member of India's 50-over squad and remains one of the team's most experienced batters.