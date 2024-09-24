'I'm Done, I'm Out': Adam Gilchrist Recalls VVS Laxman's Huge Role In His Decision To Retire; WATCH

Australian wicketkeeping legend Adam Gilchrist recently revealed that former India batter VVS Laxman had a telling role in his decision to retire from all cricket.

Gilchrist, while speaking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, recalled an incident from the 2008 Adelaide Test between Australia and India in which Laxman was batting with the Aussie behind him keeping wickets.

The dropped catch that led to Gilly's retirement

Gilly dropped an easy catch after the ball edged Laxman's bat and after looking at the replay multiple times on the giant screen at the Adelaide Oval, the then-37-year-old decided that it was time to quit the sport.

The New South Wales native had earlier stated in previous interviews that he retired because he thought he wasn't fit enough to play for Australia and it was time to move on and give up his place to the younger generation.

Gilchrist narrated the story in great detail on the podcast which is going viral on social media. He revealed that it was his good friend and teammate Matthew Hayden, whom he told first about his decision to retire.

Notably, Australia and India will lock horns in a series of 5 Tests for first time ever later this year from November 21 to January 5. The two teams will compete once again for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is currently in India's possession.

The Legacy of Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist is regarded as one of the all-time greats of the game, who redefined the role of a wicketkeeper with his explosive batting style and athleticism behind the stumps. He made his international debut in 1996 and quickly became a key player for Australia in all formats.

Gilchrist retired after having played 96 Tests, 287 ODIs and 13 T20Is in a career spanning 12 years. He played a pivotal role in Australia’s dominance during the late 1990s and 2000s, helping the team win three consecutive ICC Cricket World Cups (1999, 2003, and 2007). Over his career, he scored over 5,500 Test runs and more than 9,000 ODI runs.