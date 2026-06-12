'I'm Considering Passing The Torch': Belgium Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois May Retire Post-FIFA World Cup 2026 | X @RealMadridXtra

Seattle [US]: Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hinted that he may retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Belgium will play their tournament opener against Egypt in Group G in Seattle on June 16, as per Indian Standard Time ( IST).

Addressing reporters at the Belgian team base, the 34-year-old, who earned his first of 109 caps in 2011, said, as quoted by Reuters, "I don't know if we should be talking about the future right now, but the chances are greater that I won't continue after this tournament than that I will. I still want to play for a few more years. And then you have to take care of your body. My family is here because this could be my last tournament."

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Courtois also cited recurring injuries as a reason to consider stepping aside, adding, "Over the last year and a half, I've had more little physical problems and injuries, so you naturally think more about the future. I'm considering passing the torch. There's a lot of talent coming through with Senne Lammers and Mike Penders."

Despite contemplating his future, Courtois expressed confidence in his current form, saying, "Yes, I'm very hungry, just like the rest of the group. I feel very good, and I'm looking forward to it. I also worked very hard on my comeback during the spring. The (quadriceps) injury was unfortunate because at that moment, I felt almost unbeatable. But I'm ready to maintain my level now and stay focused."

Belgium will also face Iran and New Zealand in their group stage matches of the ongoing 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Belgium squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders.

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate.

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemekars, Leandro Trossard.

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