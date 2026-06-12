Nora Fatehi Steals The Spotlight At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Canada

Nora Fatehi brought Bollywood glamour to one of football's biggest stages as she performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Canada. The actor-dancer delivered a high-energy act that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the star-studded spectacle. With fans from across the globe watching, Fatehi's electrifying stage presence added an Indian touch to the grand celebration that marked the start of the month-long tournament. Her performance drew loud cheers and widespread praise on social media.

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Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez and Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna delivered a captivating performance of Illuminate, energizing the crowd and setting the tone for the tournament. The duo's powerful vocals and stage presence earned a warm reception from fans gathered for the historic occasion.

The performance marked another milestone in Fatehi's growing international profile, as she joined a star-studded lineup of artists celebrating the start of football's biggest tournament. Fans quickly took to social media to praise her stage presence and dynamic choreography, with many hailing her as one of the highlights of the opening ceremony.