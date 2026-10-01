ILT20 Auction: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman Sold At Base Price As No Indian-Owned Franchise Bids For Pakistan Stars; VIDEO | X

Desert Vipers sign three Pakistan stars for approximately ₹76 lakh each in the ILT20 Season 5 auction as no Indian-owned franchise show interest in buying them.

Pakistani star cricketers Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman were sold at their base price in the ILT20 Season 5 auction after Desert Vipers signed all the three players for PKR 2.2 crore each (approximately ₹76 lakh each).

No Indian-owned franchise showed interest in bidding for the Pakistan players as the UAE-based team secured the services of the three stars at their starting price.

Babar Azam who is one of Pakistan's most recognised batsman was among the biggest names at the auction. The 31-year-old brings plenty of international and franchise cricket experience to Desert Vipers.

He recently led Peshawar Zalmi to the Pakistan Super League 11 title in May, finishing the tournament as its highest run-scorer with 588 runs, including two centuries. His performances also earned him a place as captain of the PSL Team of the Tournament.

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Babar has also featured in the Big Bash League after making his debut for Sydney Sixers during BBL season 15. He scored 202 runs in 11 matches, including two half-centuries at an average of 22.44. However, all these achievements were not enough for the Pakistani star to attract more than his base price at the auction.

However, his signing is expected to add strength to the Desert Vipers' top order ahead of the upcoming ILT20 season.

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Along with Babar, Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah and left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman were also picked up by Desert Vipers at their base price.

The three signings give the franchise a strong Pakistan presence as it prepares for the fifth edition of the tournament. The auction saw the UAE-based franchise secure the services of all three players without any bidding competition from Indian-owned teams.