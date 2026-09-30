Babar Azam Loses His Cool With Fans, Pushes One Away & Throws Another’s Phone In Viral Video

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come under fire following a heated incident involving fans during the President’s Trophy in Islamabad, with a video of the episode quickly making rounds on social media.

In the video, Babar was on the field when two fans appeared to approach him in an attempt to take selfies with the Pakistan batting star. The situation soon turned tense, as Babar appeared visibly frustrated by the interaction.

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One fan can be seen moving toward Babar with a phone in hand. The Pakistan star appears to push the fan away before turning his attention toward another individual. Babar then appears to throw the second fan’s phone away. Two young kids, who were seemingly following the fans saw the events unfolding and turned back scared.

The incident comes as Babar continues to remain one of Pakistan cricket’s biggest stars and most recognisable sporting figures. His interactions with supporters have frequently attracted significant attention, particularly when footage is shared widely online.

The President’s Trophy match in Islamabad has therefore generated headlines beyond the cricket itself, with the viral clip becoming a major talking point among fans.

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At present, the video circulating on social media provides only a brief view of the incident, and the full circumstances leading up to the confrontation are not clear from the footage alone.

The incident has once again highlighted the delicate balance between players’ access to fans and the need to maintain boundaries and security around sporting events. As the video continues to circulate, Babar’s reaction remains a subject of intense debate among cricket followers.