'I'll Put It In Ashes Terms For You': Wasim Jaffer Roasts Michael Vaughan For Trolling India Over 1st ODI Series Defeat vs Sri Lanka In 27 Years

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer brutally trolled former England captain Michael Vaughan for taking a dig at him over the Men in Blue's ODI series defeat against Sri Lanka.

Team India led by Rohit Sharma suffered a humiliating the ODI series defeat against Sri Lanka. After the first match ended in tie, India failed to win the next two matches against hosts, which unfortunately ended their 27-year streak of winning the series against Sri Lanka.

Since 1997, India never failed to win an ODI series against Sri Lanka, but their series winning streak came to an end after suffering a 110-run defeat after being bowled for a mere 138 runs while chasing a 248-run target in the third and final ODI of the recently concluded series.

Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer conducted a question and answer session on its X handle (formerly Twitter). Jaffer wrote, "Been a long time since we did this. Let's do an #AskWasim. Fire away and I'll try to play with a straight bat :)"

However, Michael Vaughan took a dig at former India opener by asking him about the Men in Blue's performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"Hi, Wasim .. What was the recent ODI series result in Sri Lanka? I have been away and missed it. Hope all is well." former England captain wrote on X.

Hi Wasim .. What was the recent ODI series result in Sri Lanka ? I have been away and missed it .. Hope all is well https://t.co/aboDKNOuTT — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 11, 2024

Wasim Jaffer responded to Michael Vaughan's question by reminding him of England's record in The Ashes series, wherein they last emerged victorious in 2015.

"'ll put it in Ashes terms for you Michael. Ind won as many games in that series as the Tests Eng have won in Aus in last 12 years." former Indian cricketer replied to Vaughan on X.