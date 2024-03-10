ICC Test Rankings: Team India Pips Australia To Clinch Top Spot After Crushing Series Win Over England

Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

A comprehensive 4-1 series win over England has propelled Team India to the top of the ICC Test rankings as per the updated one. Rohit Sharma's men put on a ruthless display to overtake Australia in the rankings, with 122 points under their belt. The Baggy Greens are currently sitting at No.2 with 117 points.

India will also remain at the top spot regardless of the outcome of the ongoing 2nd Test between Australia and New Zealand in Christchurch. Australia are currently leading the two-Test series against the Trans-Tasman rivals 1-1 with a 172-run win over them in Wellington. England, who could not build on their victory in the opening Test over India in Hyderabad, are at 3rd with 111 points.

Rohit Sharma's men have also grabbed the top spot now in all three formats, with 121 rating points in ODIs and 266 in T20Is. They are also No.1 in the current World Test Championship standings, with 68.51% points.

Rohit Sharma praises team for responding well under pressure:

Following the match, Rohit Sharma reflected that youngsters might be short of experience, but are battle-hardened players and that little guidance went a long way.

"When you win a Test, everything has to fall into place. Lot of things we did right through the match. [Absent stars] At some stage, people are going to go, we know that. All these guys are short on experience but they've played a lot of cricket. We have got to nurture them and make them understand the game. When put under pressure they responded pretty well. Credit goes to the entire team for that."

India are still undefeated in a home Test series since 2012.