 'Garden Mein Ghoomne Wale Bande': Rohit Sharma Uses Reference From Vizag Test vs England, Shares Photo With Team India Youngsters
Rohit Sharma posts hilarious caption as he shares photo with Team India's youngsters after series win over England.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Shama with Team India's youngsters. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma posted a photo on his official Instagram account with the four youngsters, who were critical to their emphatic Test series victory against England. The veteran opening batter posted a photo with Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Shubman Gill with the caption 'Garden mein ghoomne waale bande'.

The caption relates to the incident in the 2nd Test against England in Vishakhapatnam as he used a couple of commonly used swear words in Hindi to instil discipline among the fielders and avoid over-rates.

Below is Rohit's post on his official Instagram account:

