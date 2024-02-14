'I'll Pass It Onto Her': Pat Cummins's Epic Response To Indian Fan's 'I Love Your Wife' Comment On Instagram

Pat Cummins and his wife Becky | Credits: Twitter

Australia captain Pat Cummins came up with an epic response to the Indian fan who commented about his wife, Becky Cummins, on Instagram post. Cummins is currently on a break with his family before Australia tour of New Zealand later this month.

Pat Cummins shared a couple of pictures with his wife on his Instagram handle along with a caption, "Super-mum, wife, my valentine and apparently a pro-surfer too. Happy Valentines. @becky_cummins"

In the comment section, all his followers were wishing the couple on Valentine's Day. However, one follower who is an Indian named Farhan Khan decided to cross the line and commented, "I'm an Indian I love you your wife."

Australian skipper took the comment lightly rather than responding with a anger and replied with a humour, saying, "I'll pass it onto her".

Pat Cummins engaged to his longtime girlfriend Becky Cummins (nee Boston) in February 2020. In August 2022, the couple got married in an intimated wedding. Cummins and his wife have a son named Albie Cummins who was born in October 2021.

Pat Cummins have been ruled out of the ODI and Test series against West Indies as he was given a break before New Zealand tour. The 29-year-old will return to action to lead Australia in the three-match T20I series, followed up with two Tests against New Zealand.