 'I'll Go Back And Buy This': Yuvraj Singh After Hot Lap With Mika Hakkinen Around Miami F1 Track; Video
The 2011 World Cup-winning star was taken around the track by two-time formula one champion driver Mika Hakkinen.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 01:02 AM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was left nauseous and dazed after a hot lap of the Miami F1 circuit during the Grand Prix weekend last Sunday.

Yuvi asked Mika to go easy on him before the lap and then was stunned by the speed and thrill provided by the Finnish legend.

"I can't drive like this," Yuvi told a smiling Hakkinen, who then asks the Indian about his condition.

"I feel my coffee is coming out," a frightened Yuvraj replied back followed by a good laugh.

At the end of the lap, Yuvi seemed quite impressed by the sports car. "Now I feel like I would go back and buy this car," Yuvi said before shaking hands with Hakkinen.

Yuvraj's presence at the Miami F1 weekend was as an ambassador of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He proudly displayed the T20 WC trophy on the track before the race as part of the weekend celebrations.

Yuvi has been a regular at F1 races in the past. He had attended the Monaco Grand Prix last year as the brand ambassador for Puma along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

