IKMF India Successfully Conducts Practitioner Grading P1 To P5 & Basic Gun Threat Defense Training In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The International Krav Maga Federation (IKMF) India successfully conducted its Practitioner Level Grading (P1 to P5) and Basic Defense Against Gun Threats Training on 9th and 10th May 2026 at The Green Acres Academy, Chembur, Mumbai.

The two-day event was led by Sensei Sadashiv Mogaveera, Technical Director of IKMF India, and brought together Krav Maga practitioners from various training centres across the country. Students underwent assessments as part of the internationally recognized IKMF Practitioner Level grading system, demonstrating their progress in self-defense skills, situational awareness, physical conditioning, stress management, and real-world threat response.

Participants also underwent Basic Defense Against Gun Threats Training, focusing on awareness, prevention, decision-making under pressure, and defensive responses aimed at increasing personal safety in high-risk situations.

Sensei Sadashiv Mogaveera, one of India’s most experienced Krav Maga instructors, has over three decades of martial arts experience. A 4th Dan Black Belt in Goju-Ryu Karate, he has been trained and certified in Krav Maga under Mr. Avi Moyal, Chairman and Chief Instructor of IKMF, Israel. Through IKMF India, he has played a significant role in promoting practical self-defense training across the country.

Speaking about the event, Sensei Mogaveera said, “Krav Maga is not about fighting; it is about personal safety and survival. Our goal is to help people develop awareness, avoid danger whenever possible, and respond effectively when faced with real-world threats. The grading process is an important milestone that tests not only technique, but also mindset, resilience, and performance under pressure.”

Originally developed in Israel, Krav Maga is widely recognized as a practical and reality-based self-defense system that emphasizes instinctive movements and effective responses to real-world threats. Suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, it helps build confidence, situational awareness, physical fitness, and personal safety skills.

The successful completion of the May 2026 grading weekend marked another milestone for IKMF India in its mission to spread authentic Krav Maga training and empower individuals with practical self-defense skills.