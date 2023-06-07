Wrestlers Agree To Suspend Their Protest Against Brij Bhushan Singh After Meeting With Sports Minister

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, after meeting Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, said that the government had assured the wrestlers that the investigation into the sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would be completed by June 15. The wrestlers who resumed their government duties with the Indian Railways vowed to resume their protest if no action was still taken.

"Government has assured us that police investigation will be completed before 15th June. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it. If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest."

Earlier today Union sports Minister Anurag Thakur, had presented a written proposal to the wrestlers highlighting that the Delhi Police will complete investigation against the Wrestling chief who is also a BJP MP by June 15.

"We have assured that probe will be completed by June 15 and a chargesheet will be filed. Independent elections for the Wrestling Federation will be held by June 30," Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

"The government has also accepted the wrestlers' demand Brij Bhushan Singh and people connected to him will not be on a new internal committee of the federation, which will be headed by woman. The government has also offered to withdraw the cases filed against wrestlers," the minister added.