'If I Was Selector': Shikhar Dhawan's surprising response on Shubman Gill replacing him in the ODI team; Watch

Shikhar Dhawan has been a mainstay in the Indian cricket team for the last decade. Having solidified his position as India's main opening batsman alongside Rohit Sharma during the 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhawan now finds himself in limbo over his national selection. The emergence of youngster Shubman Gill has more or less hammered the final nail in the Dhawan innings for the Men in Blue.

In an interview with Sports Tak, Dhawan opened up on his election future in the Indian team, even suggesting that it was fair that the selectors, captain, and coach picked Shubman Gill over him in the ODI side. In fact, Dhawan said that he himself would've done the same if he was the selector.

"I feel Shubman was already playing both formats and doing really well, both in Tests and T20Is. If I were playing more matches on the international circuit. If I were the selector, I would've given a chance to Shubman," he said.

On being asked if he would pick Shubman over Shikhar, the southpaw said, "Yes, I would."

Despite the setback, Dhawan, is hopeful to make a comeback in the future and is ready for any circumstance that might present itself. He is ready to continue working hard and be ready for any opportunity.

"Even if the opportunity doesn't come, I won't have the regret in my heart that I didn't prepare myself. Whatever is in my hand, I want to do that," he said.