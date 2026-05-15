'If I Need To Prove My Worth': Virat Kohli Takes A Dig At Gautam Gambhir & Ajit Agarkar In RCB Podcast | VIDEO

Former India captain Virat Kohli has taken a perceived a dig at head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during his appearance on the RCB podcast. Kohli, who retired from Test cricket a year ago, claimed that his perspective was clear and he was not in a space where he has to prove his worth. He further hinted at 'up and down' communication as he gears up for the 2027 World Cup.

"You know as I said today my Perspective is very clear if I can add value to The environment that I'm a part of and the environment feels like I can add value. I'll be seen. If I'm made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value I'm not in that space and because I'm being honest to my preparation. I'm being honest to how I approach the game," Kohli told Mayanti Langer in a podcast appearance for RCB.

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'Either tell me on day one or be quiet'

Kohli retired from T20Is after a player of the match performance in the 2024 T20 WC Final. He retired in Tests in May last year, on the eve of the England tour. Kohli retired well short of his goal of hitting 10,000 Test runs amid reports of being forced out of the set up by coach Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar.

He has since proven his value with a century laden run in ODI cricket, keeping his critics at bay. Kohli even returned to play Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years. The 38-year-old shed light on 'up and down' communication he has come across.

"I feel like people are trying to complicate it for me and be like, oh, but this and that. Either be clear and honest upfront or be quiet and let me play. If people say, we believe in your abilities. And then a week later, they start questioning the way you operate," Kohli said.

"It's like, why? Either tell me on day one, I'm not good enough or I'm not needed. Or if you've said I'm good enough and you say, we're not even thinking otherwise, then be quiet, you know, then don't. If you start operating up and down because of results, you can never have a consistent stance," he added.