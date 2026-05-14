Did Virat Kohli Push Cameron Green During RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Clash? Viral Video Sparks Buzz Among Fans

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During the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, an amusing on-field moment involving Virat Kohli and Cameron Green added a light-hearted twist to an otherwise intense encounter.

The incident occurred during KKR’s batting innings when Cameron Green was settling into his rhythm at the crease. As the bowler ran in and the fielders adjusted their positions, Virat Kohli, known for his animated presence on the field and constant chatter, was seen engaging in playful banter near the batting end.

In a brief, light-hearted moment between deliveries, Kohli appeared to gently nudge Green in a joking manner while passing by, seemingly trying to break the batter’s concentration in a spirited exchange rather than any serious confrontation.

The moment lasted only a few seconds but was enough to catch the attention of broadcasters and fans watching live. Television cameras replayed the interaction multiple times, and it quickly circulated on social media, with viewers interpreting it as classic IPL on-field theatrics, competitive energy mixed with humor and personality.

Kohli’s animated style and competitive edge have often been a talking point in the league, and this incident once again highlighted the fine line between intensity and entertainment that defines high-profile T20 cricket. Despite the brief distraction, the match continued at a high tempo, with both sides staying fully engaged in a tightly contested battle under the Raipur lights.