'If He Can't Bowl...': Mitchell Starc's Wife Alyssa Healy Provides Injury Update On DC Star For IPL 2026

Mitchell Starc fetched for INR 24.75 crore by KKR at the IPL 2024 Auction | Credits: Twitter

Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy has confirmed that her husband and Delhi Capitals fast bowler is recovering from an injury. Starc is yet to travel to India and is awaiting NOC from Cricket Australia. Fellow Aussie quicks Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have both joined their teams despite being short of fitness. Healy replied to a fan query on Instagram to confirm the injury.

"Probably cause he is injured mate... if he can't bowl, how's he supposed to play?" Alyssa Healy responded to a fan on her Instagram account.

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Starc was retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The left-arm seamer was bought for ₹11.75 crore and is the pace spearhead of the franchise. Starc has had a long summer where he played all 5 Tests of the Ashes, where he finished with the player of the series award.

He did not feature in the T20 World Cup 2026, having retired from the format. Starc was expected to be in India from the start of the tournament, but now an injury is halting his return to the Delhi Capitals.

In Starc's absence, Delhi Capitals will trust South African speedster Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi was impressive in the recent T20 World Cup 2026, as South Africa made it to the semi-finals. The Capitals also have Kyle Jamieson in their ranks.

Their Indian pace battery is also strong, led by T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar and Auqib Nabi Dar.