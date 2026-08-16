Iceland Cricket Takes Savage Dig At England After Bangladesh's Historic Test Victory Against Australia In Darwin | X

Bangladesh Cricket Team created history by beating Australia by nine wickets in the first Test in Darwin on Sunday. It was Bangladesh's first-ever Test win on Australian soil, making the victory even more special. But while Bangladesh celebrated a famous win, Iceland Cricket took a cheeky dig at England Cricket Team by sharing a fun fact on its social media account.

Iceland Cricket shared a post on X and said, "Fun fact: Bangladesh now have the same number of Test wins in Australia as England do in the last 15 years!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post quickly went viral on social media and the fans were quick to fact check and react to the post. England had ended a 15-year wait for a Test win in Australia only in December 2025, when they beat Australia by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. That victory ended an 18-Test winless run Down Under.

yeah but England only took half as many days to do it — We Live In Hell (@weliveinhell_) August 16, 2026

Bangladesh, meanwhile, needed just one match in the 2026 series to match that number. They completely outplayed Australia in Darwin, bowling the hosts out for 198 before piling up 426. Australia managed 284 in their second innings, leaving Bangladesh with only 57 runs to win. The Tigers completed the chase for the loss of just one wicket.

But @StickToCricket wala kids says they r the ones who r running Test Cricket — Ab Bhilu (@BoomCrick) August 16, 2026

The victory also marked Bangladesh's second Test win over Australia. Their first came in 2017, when Shakib Al Hasan produced a brilliant all-round performance to help Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs in Dhaka.

Netizens Join The Fun

Iceland Cricket's post quickly turned into a mini trolling session with fans adding their own jokes in the comments.

Tongue in cheek humour of Iceland cricket

Pommies can’t play in Australia they are miserable — justacricketlover (@imkmalhotra) August 16, 2026

One user pointed out that England had needed almost half the time to achieve its win compared with the longer wait implied by the comparison. Another fan took an even bigger swipe at England, joking about the team's struggles in Australia.

One user bluntly commented and said, "Pommies can't play in Australia they are miserable." Another said, "That’s below the belt, definitely not cricket, dear boy."

That’s below the belt, definitely not cricket, dear boy. 🧐🧐🧐 — Rob T Banks (@RobertC52439725) August 16, 2026

A fans also took a dig at former England cricketer Michael Vaughan and said, "@MichaelVaughan will blame IPL for this."

The fans were enjoying the sarcastic comparison between Bangladesh and England. The joke worked because Bangladesh's achievement was genuinely historic - while England's long struggle Down Under has been one of the recurring talking points around the Ashes.

Read Also Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman FaceTimes Cricket Team After Historic Australia Win | VIDEO

While Iceland Cricket’s post was meant to poke fun at England, Bangladesh are the team having the last laugh. They have walked into Australia, beaten the hosts by nine wickets and written a new chapter in their Test history.

And for England, Iceland Cricket has made sure that Bangladesh's famous Darwin victory comes with an extra sting - one historic win for Bangladesh, one Test win for England in Australia in the last 15 years.