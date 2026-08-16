Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman FaceTimes Cricket Team After Historic Australia Win | VIDEO

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman FaceTimed the national cricket team after their historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test in Darwin. Rahman congratulated the players and coaching staff for securing a landmark win against the hosts. The victory marked Bangladesh’s first Test win over Australia.

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The Bangladesh players celebrated the stunning result after bowling Australia out and chasing down their target with ease. The victory came after a dominant all-round display from the visitors, who outplayed Australia across all three departments. Bangladesh’s historic triumph also gave the team a major boost ahead of the remainder of the series.

Rahman’s FaceTime call added to the celebrations as the players gathered together following the memorable victory. The Bangladesh team has now earned widespread praise for producing one of the biggest Test upsets in the country’s cricket history. The win also underlined Bangladesh’s growing confidence in Test cricket on the international stage.