ICC's 2032-35 Calendar: Will India Host 2032 T20 World Cup Or 2033 Champions Trophy?

Will India Host 2032 T20 World Cup Or 2033 Champions Trophy? |

India could have another opportunity to host major ICC tournaments after the 2031 ODI World Cup, with three global events scheduled in the 2032-35 cycle. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have to decide which tournaments it wants to bid for when the ICC invites applications from member boards.

Which ICC events could India host after 2031 World Cup?

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According to the proposed schedule, the 2032 T20 World Cup, 2033 Champions Trophy and 2035 ODI World Cup are among the major events that could be hosted by India.

The 2032 T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 14 to November 14. It will be followed by the Champions Trophy from October 2 to 23 in 2033. The 2035 ODI World Cup, meanwhile, is scheduled from October 2 to November 18.

All three tournaments fall within a period that is considered favourable for India to host international cricket events. However, the final decision will depend on the BCCI's interest and the bidding process conducted by the ICC.

Why India would find it difficult to host 2035 World Cup

India's chances of hosting the 2035 ODI World Cup could be limited, as the country is already scheduled to co-host the 2031 edition with Bangladesh. Although hosting consecutive ODI World Cups in the same country is not unprecedented, it remains an unlikely possibility.

This could make the 2032 T20 World Cup and the 2033 Champions Trophy more realistic options for the Indian cricket board.

Apart from these three tournaments, India could also explore bidding for other ICC events in the cycle, including the 2033 and 2035 World Test Championship finals and the 2034 T20 World Cup, depending on the ICC's hosting arrangements.