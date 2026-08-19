 ICC WTC 2025-27 Standings: India Stay Alive In Finals Race After Galle Win
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ICC WTC 2025-27 Standings: India Stay Alive In Finals Race After Galle Win

India sealed a comfortable 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the 1st Test at Galle. The Men in Blue are now 5th in the World Test Championship, boosting their percentage of points to 53.33. With 8 Test matches still to go, India would hope to better their record and sneak into the top 2 and play the final next year.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
ICC WTC 2025-27 Standings: India Stay Alive In Finals Race After Galle Win

India secured a comfortable 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. The win lifted the Men in Blue to fifth place in the World Test Championship standings, with their points percentage rising to 53.33. With eight Tests still remaining, India will look to build on this result, improve their record, and break into the top two to secure a place in next year’s WTC final.

The two-time WTC runners-up have reached the halfway point of their campaign and still have ground to make up. India needed a strong start in Sri Lanka, especially with tough series against New Zealand away and Australia at home coming up. A century from Devdutt Padikkal and an excellent bowling display from Manav Suthar helped India secure a big win in Galle.

India will now face Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo, followed by two Tests in New Zealand. The team will then take on Australia at home in their bid to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Strong results in these series could greatly improve India's chances of reaching the WTC27 Final.

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Australia remain top despite their recent loss to Bangladesh. That win for Najmul Shanto's side keeps them ahead of India in the WTC standings. India have 8 more Tests left in the cycle - with 7 against New Zealand and Australia - both who are ahead of them in the standings. Each win for India improves their chances while also affecting their rivals, keeping faint hopes of securing a top 2 finish alive.

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