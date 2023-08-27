ICC World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Date And Venue Announced; Check Details

The ICC World Cup 2023 opening ceremony is all set to be hosted by Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium a day prior to the first match of the showpiece tournament, according to reports.

The world's biggest cricket stadium will host the opening ceremony on October 4 before England and New Zealand kickstart the World Cup on October 5 in a repeat of the 2019 final which the former won under Eoin Morgan.

All 10 captains are likely to be present for the opening ceremony in Ahmedabad.

The brand new stadium will host a total of five big matches including the all-important final on November 19.

The marque clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is also scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium on October 14.

The closing ceremony is also likely to be hosted at the same venue before the summit clash.

The stadium in Motera was renovated between 2016 and 2020 after which its capacity increased from 54,000 to 132,000.

Narendra Modi Stadium Matches:

- Opening ceremony on Oct 4th.

- England vs New Zealand on Oct 5th.

- India vs Pakistan on Oct 14th.

- England vs Australia on Nov 4th.

- South Africa vs Afghanistan on Nov 10th.

- Final on Nov 19th.

