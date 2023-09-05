 ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Shocked As India vs Pakistan Tickets On Sale For ₹57 Lakh, Upto 2 Crore For PAK Fans
Fans are complaining about the high ticket prices for India's matches at the ICC World Cup 2023 which have touched a high of ₹57 lakh on some websites.

Updated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
article-image

As anticipation soars for the blockbuster India vs Pakistan match at the ICC World Cup 2023, ticket prices have skyrocketed, leaving fans eager to secure their seats at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 8.

On the Viagogo app, ticket prices range from a standard ₹4.5 lakh to a staggering ₹57 lakh for seats in Bay 2, situated in the long on and long off areas. The starting price for a single ticket stands at ₹57,198.

It's worth noting that all tickets for the India vs Pakistan clash have already sold out on BookyMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the ODI World Cup.

article-image

High Costs Extend to India vs. England Match

The match between India and England is also witnessing exorbitant ticket prices, with a seat on the East Upper Block 4 in Row F priced at ₹2.85 lakh. This encounter is scheduled for October 29 in Lucknow.

The opening match featuring India against Australia in Chennai has set ticket prices at ₹2,09,551 lakh for General admission in Row J.

Fan Discontent on Social Media

Fans have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with the escalating ticket prices for India's World Cup matches.

These surging ticket prices add to the challenges facing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has already faced criticism for altering match dates due to Navratri and other reasons.

article-image

