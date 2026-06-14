ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In IND W Vs PAK W Clash? Check Edgbaston Weather Forecast | X

Birmingham, June 14: India Women are set to begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a high-voltage Group A match against Pakistan Women at Edgbaston on Sunday, June 14. The weather forecast for the much-anticipated clash looks encouraging with only a small possibility of rain. The match is scheduled to start at 2 PM local time (7 PM IST) and current forecasts suggest conditions should be suitable for a full game.

Weather Forecast

Temperatures during the match are expected to stay between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover is likely to remain moderate, while humidity levels are expected to be around 51 percent. Winds could blow from the north-northwest at speeds of 13 to 15 km/h with stronger gusts possible at times.

No Rain Threats Currently

At present, there is no major threat of rain affecting the contest between the two rivals. However, if weather does interrupt play, ICC rules state that at least five overs per side must be completed for a result to be declared in a T20 International.

DLS Method

If that is not possible, the match will be abandoned and both teams will receive one point each. Any reduction in overs during the game would bring the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method into use for revising targets.