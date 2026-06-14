ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Injury Scare For Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana After Knee Blow In Practice Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

Injury Scare For Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana After Knee Blow In Practice Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash | X

Birmingham: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana faced an injury scare ahead of her team's opening match against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Sana reportedly suffered a blow to her knee during a practice session on Saturday, raising concerns before the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash. However, the Pakistan skipper indicated that the injury is not serious and remains hopeful of taking the field for the Group A encounter.

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Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Sana explained that the injury occurred when a shot played by teammate Ayesha Zafar struck her knee during net practice. She added that her condition had improved and expressed confidence about being available for today's high-voltage match against India.

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Sana is leading Pakistan for the second time in a Women's T20 World Cup. While Pakistan has featured in every edition of the tournament so far, the team is still searching for its first title. The challenge has become even tougher in the 2026 edition with the competition expanding to 12 teams.

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab.

Pakistan fixtures at Women's T20WC 2026:

vs India, June 14, Edgbaston, Birmingham

vs South Africa, June 17, Edgbaston, Birmingham

vs Bangladesh, June 20, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

vs Australia, June 23, Headingley, Leeds

vs Netherlands, June 27, Bristol County Ground, Bristol