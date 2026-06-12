ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Kicks Off Today: When and Where to Watch Live in India

The countdown to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has begun, with cricket fans across India eagerly awaiting the biggest event in women's T20 cricket. Featuring the world's top teams and some of the biggest stars of the game, the tournament promises weeks of high-octane action as nations battle for the coveted world title.

The opening match will see hosts England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in Birmingham, while India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14. For Indian fans, every match will be available through live television broadcasts and digital streaming platforms, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action.

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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Tournament Overview

Cricket fans around the world are set for nearly a month of top-quality action as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 officially gets underway. Hosted by England and Wales, the tournament has expanded to 12 teams for the first time, reflecting the rapid growth of women's cricket globally. Defending champions New Zealand return to defend their crown, while six-time champions Australia, India, England and South Africa are among the leading contenders for the title.

India have never won the Women's T20 World Cup in history and after their success in the 50-over competition last November, they will hope to end that duck.

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India kick off against Pakistan

India enter the tournament with hopes of winning their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will begin their campaign against Pakistan on June 14 in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage.

The Indian team arrives in England after a series of warm-up matches and will be aiming to build on its recent success in global tournaments.

When and where to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

As was the case with the Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year, JioStar retain the broadcast rights for the tournament in India. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network with the live streaming of the same available on the JioHotstar app.