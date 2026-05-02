BCCI Announces Squad For ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 In June; Check Squad & Schedule

BCCI have confirmed the 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side having lifted the ODI World Cup title and will aim to clinch their first-ever T20 WC later this year. The squad sees a lot of fresh faces with Bharti Fulmali and Nandni Sharma making the cut.

It is in fact Nandni Sharma's first call up to the national team. The young fast bowler impressed in the WPL 2026 for Delhi Capitals in their run to another final.

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India's squad for Women's World Cup 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

The inclusions

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading India for the fifth time at the tournament. She has been part of the T20 WC since the inaugural edition and at 35, it could seemingly be her last. Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Kranti Gaud - India have a largely set core that won them the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.

Renuka Singh Thakur retains her place in the side alongside Arundhati Reddy. Kranti Gaud and Nandni Sharma make up the four-pronged pace attack. The spin department has been beefed up as well with Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma all among options.

Who misses out?

Harleen Deol has been ignored yet again while the likes of Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry and Kashvee Gautam have been dropped after the South Africa series. Amanjot Kaur is unavailable for selection due to injury.

India's schedule

Sunday June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston 14:30 BST

Wednesday June 17: India v Netherlands, Headingley 14:30 BST

Sunday June 21: South Africa v India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Thursday June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford Cricket Ground 14:30 BST

Sunday June 28: Australia v India, Lord’s Cricket Ground 14:30 BST