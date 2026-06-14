ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Win Toss And Elect To Bat Against Pakistan At Edgbaston In Birmingham; No Handshake | VIDEO

India Win Toss And Elect To Bat Against Pakistan At Edgbaston In Birmingham | X

India Women won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan Women in their opening Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. There was no handshake between the captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana as Harman walked away straight after the post-toss interview, while Fatima is seen standing behind her.

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The highly anticipated clash marked the start of India's campaign in the tournament, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur opting to put runs on the board in front of a packed crowd. The match attracted huge interest from fans as the two rivals faced off in one of the marquee fixtures of the World Cup.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.