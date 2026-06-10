ICC Women's T20 WC26: Nat Sciver-Brunt Survives Clear Edge, Scores Crucial 57 As Team India Skip Review Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash | VIDEO

Nat Sciver-Brunt Survives Clear Edge, Scores Crucial 57 As Team India Skip Review Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash | X

A missed review by India Women proved costly during their T20 World Cup warm-up match against England Women, as England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was given a lifeline before going on to score a crucial 57 runs. A video of the incident shows the ball appearing to take the edge of Sciver-Brunt's bat before hitting her front shoe and carrying safely into wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh's gloves. Despite an appeal from Richa Ghosh and bowler Shreyanka Patil, India chose not to take a review.

The moment came when Sciver-Brunt tried to play a sweep shot against Shreyanka. The ball appeared to touch the bat first and then deflect off the shoes before reaching the wicket-keeper. The Indian players appealed, but there was no strong reaction from the team and the on-field decision stayed not out.

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Sciver-Brunt made full use of the second chance. Instead of returning to the pavilion, she stayed at the crease and added valuable runs for England. She went on to score 57 off 45 balls and play a major role in helping her team reach 171/6 in 20 overs.

Her innings turned out to be very important because England later won the match by just five runs. India came close to chasing the target, but fell short at 166 all out.

The incident quickly became a talking point among fans on social media. Many felt that if India had reviewed the decision, Sciver-Brunt could have been dismissed much earlier. With the England captain going on to score a match-defining fifty, the missed review ended up having a big impact on the result.