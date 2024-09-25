ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Returns Among Best Batters After Chennai Ton, Virat Kohli Falls Out Of Top-10

Rishabh Pant has made a massive splash in the latest ICC Rankings straight after his return to Test cricket with a brilliant century against Bangladesh, jumping to sixth place among the best batters in the longest format.

The wicketkeeper-batter's knock in the Chennai Test helped him re-enter the rankings with 731 points. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal moved up to fifth spot with 751 points after a solid half-century in the same match.

Rohit, Kohli drop 5 places

On the flip side, India's captain Rohit Sharma slipped down five places in the rankings, though he still remains in the top 10 with 716 points, following two disappointing innings. Virat Kohli also dropped five places, falling out of the top 10 to 12th position.

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya made waves in the bowling rankings after taking nine wickets against New Zealand in Galle, climbing five spots to land at eighth with 743 points. He's now Sri Lanka's highest-ranked player in all formats, while teammate Asitha Fernando dropped to 13th.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gurbaz & Head make gains in ODI Rankings

In the batting rankings, Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva also saw improvements, moving up to 16th and 18th, respectively.

Over in ODI cricket, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Australia's Travis Head broke into the top 10, with Gurbaz reaching eighth place, becoming the first Afghan batter to crack the top 10 after his seventh ODI century at just 23 years old.