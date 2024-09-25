 ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Returns Among Best Batters After Chennai Ton, Virat Kohli Falls Out Of Top-10
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Returns Among Best Batters After Chennai Ton, Virat Kohli Falls Out Of Top-10

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Returns Among Best Batters After Chennai Ton, Virat Kohli Falls Out Of Top-10

India's captain Rohit Sharma also slipped down five places in the rankings like Virat Kohli, though he still remains in the top 10 with 716 points.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Rishabh Pant has made a massive splash in the latest ICC Rankings straight after his return to Test cricket with a brilliant century against Bangladesh, jumping to sixth place among the best batters in the longest format.

The wicketkeeper-batter's knock in the Chennai Test helped him re-enter the rankings with 731 points. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal moved up to fifth spot with 751 points after a solid half-century in the same match.

Rohit, Kohli drop 5 places

On the flip side, India's captain Rohit Sharma slipped down five places in the rankings, though he still remains in the top 10 with 716 points, following two disappointing innings. Virat Kohli also dropped five places, falling out of the top 10 to 12th position.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Will Make Ladki Bahin Yojana A Rights-based Scheme, Says Former CM Prithviraj Chavan
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Will Make Ladki Bahin Yojana A Rights-based Scheme, Says Former CM Prithviraj Chavan
AP BArch Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared
AP BArch Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning Experience
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning Experience
DRDO Recruitment 2024 Begins For Apprentice Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Documents
DRDO Recruitment 2024 Begins For Apprentice Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Documents

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya made waves in the bowling rankings after taking nine wickets against New Zealand in Galle, climbing five spots to land at eighth with 743 points. He's now Sri Lanka's highest-ranked player in all formats, while teammate Asitha Fernando dropped to 13th.

Read Also
‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test;...
article-image

Gurbaz & Head make gains in ODI Rankings

In the batting rankings, Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva also saw improvements, moving up to 16th and 18th, respectively.

Over in ODI cricket, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Australia's Travis Head broke into the top 10, with Gurbaz reaching eighth place, becoming the first Afghan batter to crack the top 10 after his seventh ODI century at just 23 years old.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Returns Among Best Batters After Chennai Ton, Virat Kohli Falls Out...

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Returns Among Best Batters After Chennai Ton, Virat Kohli Falls Out...

'I Do It With Pride': Manu Bhaker Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her Out For Flaunting Olympic Medals...

'I Do It With Pride': Manu Bhaker Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her Out For Flaunting Olympic Medals...

Meet Vishwas Mote: First BMC Officer To Complete 'Ironman' Triathlon In Italy To Set New Fitness...

Meet Vishwas Mote: First BMC Officer To Complete 'Ironman' Triathlon In Italy To Set New Fitness...

'Threatening Letters' From PT Usha, 'Additional Expenses' At Paris Olympics To Be Discussed In IOA...

'Threatening Letters' From PT Usha, 'Additional Expenses' At Paris Olympics To Be Discussed In IOA...

'Good Things Must Come To An End': Former Real Madrid Defender Raphael Varane Announces Retirement...

'Good Things Must Come To An End': Former Real Madrid Defender Raphael Varane Announces Retirement...