 ‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral

‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral

Team India thumped Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai to go 1-0 up.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batter Virat Kohli were spotted together in Kanpur airport ahead of the second and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning on September 27. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the netizens reacted to it, with keeper-batter Rishabh Pant also spotted alongside them.

Read Also
'Subah Bheege Badam Khate Ho Ki Nahi': Virat Kohli Tells Gautam Gambhir To Ask Rohit Sharma...
article-image

Due to the on-field altercation between Kohli and Gambhir during the IPL 2023 fixture, they have been massively in the spotlight. However, the duo bonded well during the IPL this year and have been sharing jokes within the dressing room since Gambhir became India's coach.

Meanwhile, here's how the netizens have reacted to the viral video:

Virat Kohli struggled in both innings during the opening Test against Bangladesh:

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Licenses Of 9 Diagnostic Centers For Violating PCPNDT Act To Prevent Female Infanticide
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Licenses Of 9 Diagnostic Centers For Violating PCPNDT Act To Prevent Female Infanticide
IIT Roorkee Graduate Goes Missing In Kedarnath Just Day After Graduation
IIT Roorkee Graduate Goes Missing In Kedarnath Just Day After Graduation
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira STOPS Armaan From Revealing Ruhi’s Wicked Moves, Couple Ties Knot
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira STOPS Armaan From Revealing Ruhi’s Wicked Moves, Couple Ties Knot
Delhi: Landlord's Son Held For Filming Woman Tenant In Bathroom & Bedroom With Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulbs
Delhi: Landlord's Son Held For Filming Woman Tenant In Bathroom & Bedroom With Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulbs

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Kohli when India and Bangladesh lock horns in Kanpur in the 2nd Test. The 35-year-old made scores of 6 and 17 in Chennai. The former skipper's second-innings dismissal especially caught everyone's attention as he did not take the DRS despite getting an inside edge off the bat before it hit the pad.

Nevertheless, the efforts of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja were enough for India to demolish Bangladesh by 280 runs. Rohit Sharma and co. have also solidified their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 standings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BGT 2024: AUS vs IND Boxing Day Test At MCG Sells 3 Times More Tickets After Surge In Interest From...

BGT 2024: AUS vs IND Boxing Day Test At MCG Sells 3 Times More Tickets After Surge In Interest From...

‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test;...

‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test;...

'He Is Very Relaxed': Ravichandran Ashwin Points Out Difference Between Gautam Gambhir And Rahul...

'He Is Very Relaxed': Ravichandran Ashwin Points Out Difference Between Gautam Gambhir And Rahul...

Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s...

Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s...

'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In...

'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In...