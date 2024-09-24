‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batter Virat Kohli were spotted together in Kanpur airport ahead of the second and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning on September 27. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the netizens reacted to it, with keeper-batter Rishabh Pant also spotted alongside them.

Due to the on-field altercation between Kohli and Gambhir during the IPL 2023 fixture, they have been massively in the spotlight. However, the duo bonded well during the IPL this year and have been sharing jokes within the dressing room since Gambhir became India's coach.

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant spotted at Kanpur Airport 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/ohqe4QheDg — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 24, 2024

Virat Kohli struggled in both innings during the opening Test against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Kohli when India and Bangladesh lock horns in Kanpur in the 2nd Test. The 35-year-old made scores of 6 and 17 in Chennai. The former skipper's second-innings dismissal especially caught everyone's attention as he did not take the DRS despite getting an inside edge off the bat before it hit the pad.

Nevertheless, the efforts of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja were enough for India to demolish Bangladesh by 280 runs. Rohit Sharma and co. have also solidified their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 standings.