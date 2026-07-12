ICC T20I Rankings: India's 1,605-Day Reign As World No.1 Ends As England Go Top After 4-0 Whitewash

India's reign as the world's No.1 ranked men's T20I team has officially come to an end after an extraordinary 1,605 days at the top of the ICC rankings. England have climbed to the summit after handing India a humiliating 4-0 whitewash.

England and India are both level on 268 rating points, but England have been placed ahead on the ICC's ranking calculations. Australia occupy third place with 260 points, while New Zealand and South Africa round out the top five with 247 and 244 points respectively. Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan complete the top ten.

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England were ranked second at the start of the series with India, the reigning World Champions holding the top spot for the better part of three years. Howver, under Harry Brook, England sealed their first ever bilateral series whitewash over India to dethrone the Men in Blue from the top.

India's drop in the rankings comes after consecutive bilateral series defeats that dented their rating points. The Men in Blue first suffered a 2-0 series loss to Ireland before being comprehensively beaten 4-0 by England. Those back-to-back setbacks proved costly enough to end one of the longest uninterrupted spells at the top of the ICC T20I rankings.

India, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back quickly and reclaim the No.1 ranking with improved performances in future T20I series. With major ICC tournaments on the horizon, the rankings are expected to remain highly competitive. The battle for supremacy in men's T20I cricket is set to intensify as the world's leading teams continue to push for the top position.