England Whitewash India 4-0 As Prince Yadav, Axar Patel Leak 123 Runs In 5th T20I; Jos Buttler Smashes 131 | X

England handed India a humiliating 4-0 series whitewash with a dominant win in the fifth and final T20I at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday. India finished on 201/8 in 20 overs, losing the match by 56 runs. After India won the toss and chose to bowl, England posted a massive 257/3 in 20 overs.

Jos Buttler was the star of the innings, smashing 131 off just 64 balls with 12 fours and eight sixes. Captain Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 95 off 45 balls, hitting four fours and eight sixes.

India's bowlers had a difficult night, with Prince Yadav and Axar Patel giving away 123 runs between them. Prince conceded 60 runs in four overs, while Axar went for 63 runs in his four overs. Shivam Dube took two wickets but conceded 22 runs in his only over, while Prasidh Krishna picked up one wicket for 38 runs.

Chasing 258, India lost Abhishek Sharma early for three, while Sanju Samson made a quick 27 off 14 balls. Ishan Kishan kept India in the fight with 56 off 35 balls, before Shreyas Iyer scored 28 off 16.

Tilak Varma then played a brilliant attacking knock of 53 off just 25 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes. However, India continued to lose wickets and the huge target proved too much. Sam Curran was England's leading bowler, taking four wickets.

India's final score: 201/8

England won by: 56 runs

The defeat completed a forgettable T20I series for India. The opening match was washed out before England won the next four games to seal a 4-0 whitewash.