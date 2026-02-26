ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End | X

Kolkata, February 26: After India's 72-run victory against Zimbabwe today, their situation has become very clear. It is now a direct knockout match for India against West Indies on March 1.

India are are on third place in Super 8 Group 1 with 2 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.100. South Africa have already qualified with 4 points. One semi-final spot is still open which India and West Indies will battle for on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Indian fans are relieved today after West Indies defeat to South Africa due to which the NRR has now become irrelevant and if India have to qualify for the semi-finals, they will have to only beat West Indies and their spot will be fixed. However, India's dream of qualification can end under these scenarios:

1. Loss Against West Indies

The easies way India can be knocked out of the tournament is by losing to West Indies in IND vs WI final Super 8 match at Eden Gardens on March 1.

This match is like a virtual quarter-finals for India and West Indies as both teams have 2 points each.

If India win - They go to 4 points and qualify.

If India lose - They stay on 2 points and will be eliminated.

West Indies will move to 4 points and qualify.

So, If India lose their campaign ends immediately.

2. Match Ends With No Result (Rain)

If the India vs West Indies match is washed out:

Both teams will get 1 point each.

Both will finish with 3 points.

Then NRR will decide who qualifies

Current NRR:

West Indies: +1.791

India: -0.100

West Indies have a much better NRR than India. So, if rains stops the match and one point is given to both the teams, India will not qualify for the semi-finals due to lower NRR.

3. Zimbabwe's Role

Zimbabwe are already out of the tournament. But they can still affect the group result.

If Zimbabwe beat South Africa and India lose to West Indies then India will finish at the bottom of the points-table.

However, South Africa already have 4 points and a very strong NRR, they have safely qualified.

Current Group 1 Points-Table

1. South Africa - 4 points (Qualified)

2. West Indies - 2 points

3. India - 2 points

4. Zimbabwe - 0 points (Eliminated)