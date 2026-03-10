ICC T20 WC Trophy Turning 'Public Property'? Fans Question Why Players' Families, Girlfriends Are Posing With It | X

Mumbai, March 10: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy has become a major talking point among the cricket fans and former cricketers after several photos and videos showed the players' families, girlfriends, friends and even media people posing with it. Kirti Azad raised questions after the trophy was taken to Hanuman Temple and slammed Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir for it. Now, social media users are raising concerns after photos and videos of many people posing, kissing and even sleeping with the trophy have emerged on social media.

Why Are So Many People Holding The ICC Trophy?

The internet users are raising concerns that too many people are given access to one of cricket's most prestigious trophies. After a tea, wins a major ICC tournament, the trophy is first presented to the captain and the players during the official ceremony.

Traditionally, the ICC trophy is meant to be handled only by the players and official team members. The team celebrates together on the stage, lifts the trophy and poses for photographs.

However, these celebrations often continue after the ceremony. Players invite their close family members and friends onto the field or into the team areas. In this case, several players were also seen with their girlfriends on the field during the celebrations.

It was later seen that the trophy was occasionally passed around for photos, which is why more people are now being seen holding it.

Who Controls Access To The Trophy?

The responsibility of handling the trophy and protecting it lies with the tournament organisers, match officials and winning team's management. They ensure that the trophy is presented properly during the ceremony and kept safe afterwards.

However, after only two days of winning the trophy, many photos and videos have surfaced on social media showing the players, their family members and others with the trophy. How can so many people get to handle the trophy and that too so easily? The internet users are asking these questions and sharing their concerns on social media.

The ICC trophy represents the ultimate achievement in international cricket and its handling should remain limited to the players and official team members who have helped in winning it and not their family members, friends and girlfriends.

The viral photos of the family members who the fans are trolling the most include, Arshdeep Singh's brother-in-law posing with the trophy, Shubman Gill's wife and Abhishek Sharma's sister. While Suryakumar Yadav also shared the trophy while sleeping with his wife with the trophy in between them, recreating a viral moment. Tilak Varma also shared a video with the trophy where he is seen sleeping and then brushing his teeth with the trophy in his hands.