Hardik Pandya Brutally Trolled For 'Hogging' T20 World Cup Trophy To Recreate 'Khaby Lame' Pose | VIDEO

Hardik Pandya Brutally Trolled For 'Hogging' T20 World Cup Trophy To Recreate 'Khaby Lame' Pose | Instagram | X

Ahmedabad, March 9: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is facing the ire of the fans on social media after he was seen taking the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy to recreate the 'Khaby Lame' pose. Hardik Pandya's photo with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy went viral on social media and the all-rounder took the trophy yesterday to recreate the viral moment.

'Hogging' The Trophy

However, Hardik Pandya's attempt to recreate the memory did not go well with the internet users as they started trolling the cricketer and accused him of "hogging" the trophy. Indian Cricket Team won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium after which Hardik Pandya took the trophy away from the other players to get himself clicked with the trophy.

He was seen yesterday taking the trophy away from the team during the celebrations in the stadium. He took the trophy and posed on the pitch with the trophy as the other players waited anxiously for the trophy to reach to them.

The fans are accusing Hardik Pandya of taking the trophy from captain Suryakumar Yadav immediately after the team received it. They also said that Hardik took the trophy away and kept on taking photos with the viral pose for more than 10 minutes. He also walked around with the trophy in his hands with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

The internet users brutally trolled Hardik for his behaviour. One of the users said, "All this drama and fu***ry by Hardik to create that same viral photo....meanwhile people like Shivam Dube did not even get a chance to touch the trophy as this leach won't leave the trophy even for youngsters like Ishan, Abhishek, Tilak and even Rinku."

'Khaby Lame' Pose

Another user said, "THIS IS NOT GOOD HARDIK PANDYA. When Surya lifted the trophy, Hardik immediately took it and started doing his “Khaby Lame” poses for about 10 min. Then he walked around with the trophy with his girlfriend While other players were still waiting for their turn."

Earlier, Hardik Pandya was also seen sitting with the trophy in his lap as the team left the Narendra Modi Stadium after the celebrations concluded.

Champions Trophy Videos

Several users also shared the old video of Hardik Pandya taking the trophy away from the team after they won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. The internet users claimed that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took their blazers off as Hardik did not listen to them as he was asked to come with the trophy for team photo.

'Milking The Trophy'

The user said, "Hardik has this bad habit of milking the trophy too much. Even in CT, Kohli and Rohit called him for group pic but he didn’t listen. They eventually removed their blazer."