ICC T20 WC 2026 Star Sanju Samson Shares Emotional Reunion With Family After India's Historic Win | VIDEO

ICC T20 WC 2026 Star Sanju Samson | Instagram

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10: Indian wicket-keeper batsman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 star and Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson had an emotional moment when he returned home to Trivandrum in Kerala after India won the T20 World Cup on March 8. The star cricketer shared a video on social media where he is seen hugging his parents, brother and manager as he reunited with his family after the massive victory.

Emotional Moment With Family

Sanju Samson shared the video on his official Instagram account in which he is seen warmly embracing his loved ones at home. The reunion showed the strong bond he shares with his family members, who have supported him throughout his cricket journey.

Samson also shared a heartfelt message thanking his parents for guiding him and teaching him to respect the game. He said that their support helped him become the cricketer that he is today. The batter also thanked his brother for standing by him since the first time he faced the cricket ball.

Sanju Samson's Social Media Post

Thank you so very much to my Achan and Amma for allowing me and teaching me to be a sportsman…Loving and respecting this game has blessed me with a special life..

And thanks again to my brother Saly for being there with me,backing me from the first time ever i faced a ball..

And to our younger brother Mr Nahaji…Yen friend pole yar Machaaa!!!

Samson's Turnaround In The Tournament

Samson played a key role in India's World Cup victory. At the start of the tournament, he was not part of the playing eleven. However, after India's defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 phase, Sanju Samson was brought in the squad.

He made the most of this opportunity and scored a match-winning 97 against West Indies and also helped Team India reach the semi-finals. Samson scored 89 runs in both the semi-final and the final against New Zealand.

Sanju Samson scored 321 runs in the tournament at an impressive average of over 80 in just five matches. He was named the Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performance.