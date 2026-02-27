ICC T20 WC 2026: Pakistan Must Beat Sri Lanka By 64 Runs Or Chase Target In 13.1 Overs To Reach Semi-Finals

Pakistan Cricket Team | X

Colombo, February 27: Pakistan Cricket Team and Pakistani fans will be relieved a little bit today after England's victory over New Zealand as their journey to the semi-finals in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 was dependent on the result. As the result of the match fell in Pakistan's favour, now the team will need a massive win over Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match.

Net Run Rate

Pakistan will be facing Sri Lanka in their most crucial game in the tournament so far. Pakistan remain in contention but face a tough Net Run Rate (NRR) equation. To progress, Pakistan must either beat Sri Lanka by at least 64 runs or chase down the target within 13.1 overs. Any smaller margin of victory will not be enough to take them into the top two in the Group 2.

Group Standings

New Zealand is currently on the number two position in the Group 2 with three points and their NRR is +1.390. Pakistan will have to defeat Sri Lanka in the match tomorrow to get three points as they are at number three in the group with only one point and NRR of -0.461.

England On Top

Pakistan will have to win and with a huge margin to takeover New Zealand in the NRR. England have now finished their Super 8 stage with three wins and six points in their kitty and no one can move them from the top position and have already qualified for the semi-finals.

Opponents

England will be keeping a close watch on the India vs West Indies match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as the winner will be their opponent in the upcoming semi-final match. Similarly, South Africa will be keeping a close watch on the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match tomorrow.

If Pakistan qualifies tomorrow, then they will face South Africa in semi-finals and if New Zealand qualifies then they will their opponent in the semi-finals.