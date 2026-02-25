ICC Reprimands Pakistan Batter For Code Of Conduct Breach; Here's What Happened

Sidra Amin | Image: JioHotstar/X

Mumbai, February 25: Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has received an official reprimand from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Reason Behind the Reprimand

The ICC said that Sidra violated the Article 2.2 which deals with the misuse or abuse of cricket equipment or ground fixtures during an international match. The incident took place in the 24th over of Pakistan's innings. After being dismissed, Sidra hit her bat on the ground while walking back to the pavilion.

What Exactly Happened

Following the breach, one demerit point was added to her disciplinary record. This is her second offence in the last 24 months, taking her total demerit points to two. She had earlier received a demerit point for a similar incident during a match against India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

No Formal Hearing Required

Sidra Amin accepted the charge and the penalty suggested by match referee Shandre Fritz. As she accepted the charge, no formal hearing is now required into the matter. The charge was brought by the on-field officials which included umpires Kerrin Klaaste and Nimalu Perera, third umpire Lauren Agenbag and the fourth umpire Stacy Lackay.

ICC Rules for Level 1 Breaches

Under the ICC rules, a Level 1 offence can lead to an official reprimand, a fine of upto 50 per cent match fee and one or two demerit points.