ICC ODI World Cup 2027: How Will The Knockout Format Work? Explained | X

Four teams will qualify for the semi-finals after the Super 7 stage and the winners will advance to the final of the 2027 Cricket World Cup

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 will feature a different format, with an additional round before the knockout matches. Unlike the 2023 edition, where the top four teams from the league stage directly qualified for the semi-finals, the 2027 tournament will introduce a Super 7 stage to decide the semi-finalists.

The tournament will feature 14 teams competing across South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. After the initial stages, seven teams will compete in the Super 7 round, where they will fight for a place in the semi-finals. The top four teams in the Super 7 standings will qualify for the knockout stage, keeping the competition open until the final matches of the round.

How Will The 2027 ODI World Cup Knockout Stage Work?

The knockout stage will begin after the Super 7 round, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The team finishing first in the Super 7 standings will face the fourth-placed side, while the second-placed team will take on the third-placed team.

Both semi-finals will be must-win matches, as the winners will secure a place in the final. The two teams that emerge victorious will compete for the World Cup trophy, while the losing teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

When Is The 2027 Cricket World Cup Final?

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 will begin on October 2, 2027, with the Super Series in Windhoek, Namibia. The tournament will then move through the group stage and Super 7 round before reaching the semi-finals. The final is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2027.

With an additional round before the semi-finals, teams will have to maintain their form across multiple stages to remain in contention for the title. The new format will also give fans more high-stakes matches as the tournament moves towards its final stages.