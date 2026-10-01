ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Full Schedule Announced: India To Face Australia On October 7, Pakistan On October 10

ICC World Cup 2027 |

The ICC announced the complete schedule for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, with the tournament set to begin on October 2 and the final scheduled for November 21 in Johannesburg

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the full schedule for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe from October 2 to November 21. India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 7 in Cape Town, followed by a clash against Pakistan on October 10 in Johannesburg.

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India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A have been placed in Group A. Group B features Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Qualifier B. The tournament will feature 14 teams competing across 12 venues, with the opening matches scheduled for October 2 and the final set to take place in Johannesburg on November 21.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027: Full Schedule

October 2: Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 3, Windhoek.

October 4: Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2, Windhoek.

October 6: Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3, Windhoek.

October 7: India vs Australia, Cape Town.

October 8: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Tshwane.

October 8: England vs Bangladesh, Windhoek.

October 9: Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A, Bulawayo.

October 9: South Africa vs New Zealand, Cape Town.

October 10: India vs Pakistan, Johannesburg.

October 10: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B, Windhoek.

October 11: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Bulawayo.

October 12: Australia vs Qualifier A, Paarl.

October 12: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, KuGompo City.

October 13: England vs Sri Lanka, Windhoek.

October 13: South Africa vs Qualifier B, Paarl.

October 14: India vs Afghanistan, Tshwane.

October 15: Pakistan vs Qualifier A, Bloemfontein.

October 15: Zimbabwe vs Australia, Harare.

October 16: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Durban.

October 16: South Africa vs England, Gqeberha.

October 17: India vs Qualifier A, Bloemfontein.

October 17: New Zealand vs Qualifier B, Harare.

October 18: Australia vs Afghanistan, KuGompo City.

October 19: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, Harare.

October 19: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Durban.

October 20: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Johannesburg.

October 20: England vs Qualifier B, Harare.

October 21: Afghanistan vs Qualifier A, KuGompo City.

October 22: Australia vs Pakistan, Paarl.

October 22: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Johannesburg.

October 23: England vs New Zealand, Gqeberha.

October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B, Tshwane.

October 24: Zimbabwe vs India, Victoria Falls.

Super 7 Stage

October 25: A2 vs B3, Johannesburg.

October 26: B1 vs A3, Gqeberha.

October 27: B2 vs A4B, Tshwane.

October 28: A1 vs A2, Victoria Falls.

October 29: B1 vs B3, KuGompo City.

October 30: A3 vs A4B, Victoria Falls.

October 31: B2 vs A1, Johannesburg.

November 1: A2 vs B1, Victoria Falls.

November 2: B3 vs A4B, Cape Town.

November 3: B2 vs A3, Durban.

November 4: A1 vs B1, Paarl.

November 5: A2 vs A4B, Durban.

November 6: B2 vs B3, Bloemfontein.

November 7: A1 vs A3, Cape Town.

November 8: B1 vs A4B, Durban.

November 9: B2 vs A2, Gqeberha.

November 10: A3 vs B3, Bloemfontein.

November 11: A1 vs A4B, Gqeberha.

November 12: B2 vs B1, Cape Town.

November 13: A2 vs A3, Bloemfontein.

November 14: A1 vs B3, Durban.

Knockout Stage

November 17: Semi-final 1, Cape Town.

November 18: Semi-final 2, Tshwane.

November 21: Final, Johannesburg.