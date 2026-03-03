ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa And New Zealand Gear Up For High-Stakes Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

South Africa and New Zealand gear up for a crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens | File Photo

Kolkata, March 3: Barely 36 hours after Sanju Samson played one of the greatest innings of his career at a rapturous Eden Gardens, one of India’s most spectacular cricketing venues is gearing up to host the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup’s first semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Aiden Markram’s South Africa side have been the most dominant team in the World Cup so far, without any dispute, maintaining a clean slate in the league stage and later in the Super Eights, barely troubled except for the game against the West Indies where they were tested just a little but came out roaring to a convincing win eventually.

Proteas’ dominance on display

The 2024 World Cup finalists have almost all bases covered with a turbo-charged batting line-up that runs deep, with the likes of Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch coming in at numbers seven and eight to provide the brute power that percolates down from Markram, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Co.

The Proteas have devastating depth in batting and the bowling is no different. In the pace department, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have been on point with their lines and lengths, as the game against the West Indies in Ahmedabad reflected.

Rabada and Ngidi had economy rates of 5.50 and 7.50, with the former claiming two wickets and the latter scalping three to show the world-class penetration and accuracy they possess on a track where Keshav Maharaj and Jansen went wicketless.

Since reaching the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup and clinching the 2025 World Test Championship title, South African cricket thinks and believes differently. Although Temba Bavuma is not their captain here, Markram and Co play with the gumption that they can go absolutely all the way and that conviction and fearlessness is on ample display in their electrifying performances up until now.

With the black cotton soil at the Eden expected to offer good carry and bounce, pacers can come into play early on in the game with assistance for spinners later on as the match progresses.

Kiwis eye opportunity

With New Zealand having some incredible power-hitters in their ranks too, the Mitchell Santner-led side’s batters can extract good value for their shots and the likes of Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips would be relishing the prospects of capitalising on a true, flat, hard and dry pitch come Wednesday.

Looking at the head-to-head record between the two teams, South Africa and New Zealand have played a total of 19 T20Is between them, with the former winning 12 of them while the latter triumphed in seven.

However, at the T20 World Cups, the Proteas have been overwhelmingly dominant, winning six out of six matches played between the two sides, including the league stage match of this edition, and Markram’s team would be aiming to make that 7-0 come Wednesday.

Irrespective of which team comes out triumphant at the Eden Gardens, a cracker of a game is expected, with a large crowd set to pack the venue although it’s a non-India contest.

A World Cup semifinal it is, and two world-class sides will be battling it out for a place in the ultimate showpiece on March 8 in Ahmedabad.

Squads:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Quinton de Kock (w-k), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Donovan Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway (w-k), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne