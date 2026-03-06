ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: 'One More Step To Go,' Says Sanju Samson After India Reach Final

Sanju Samson celebrates after guiding India into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final with crucial knocks against England at Wankhede | X

Mumbai, March 6: India opener Sanju Samson delivered two impactful knocks in crunch situations to guide India into their second consecutive final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The elegant right-hander struck an unbeaten 97 in a chase and followed it with 89 while batting first, putting India in a strong position ahead of the final in Ahmedabad.

Speaking after India's seven-run win over England in the semifinal at Wankhede Stadium, Samson said the team was one step away from achieving something special.

“We have one more match to go. If we take that step, all the work we have put in will feel worth it. I have been trying for a few years to contribute like this for my country,” Samson said.

Return to the playing XI

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has endured an inconsistent run in the national side. He struggled during the series against New Zealand and initially played only one game in the early stage of the World Cup after Abhishek Sharma missed out due to a stomach bug.

Samson returned to the playing XI after India's defeat to South Africa in the Super Eights, with every subsequent match turning into a virtual knockout. He made a brief cameo against Zimbabwe before producing a match-winning knock against West Indies to announce his presence on the big stage.

Fluent knock against England

Against England on Thursday, Samson was at his fluent best and set the platform for a total in excess of 250.

Reflecting on his lean patch, Samson said he had tried too hard during the New Zealand series while aiming to cement his place in the World Cup XI.

“I wanted to make an impact and get into the playing XI for the World Cup, but I was trying a bit too much in the New Zealand series. In this format, even the best players can struggle to score runs. I had to respect the game and return to my basics,” he said.

Staying away from social media

During that difficult phase, Samson said he chose to stay away from social media and rely on the support of close friends and family.

“When tough times came, the people close to me stood by my side. I shut down my phone and stayed away from social media. With less noise around me, I was able to focus better,” he said.

Regaining rhythm through patience

Samson added that patience, practice and mental preparation helped him rediscover his rhythm.

“I waited with patience, worked hard in training and focused on the basics. I knew I was timing the ball well and taking good decisions. When you are in form, you should contribute for the team,” he said.

Content with crucial contributions

The opener played down suggestions that he had missed out on two centuries in the tournament after scores of 97 and 89.

“Making 97 and 89 is a big deal. I am very grateful for those contributions. As a top-order batter, the role is to attack in the powerplay and give the team a strong start,” Samson said.

England’s aggressive chase

He also reflected on England's aggressive chase, particularly the partnership led by Jacob Bethell.

“T20 cricket is changing quickly. England came very hard at us. Even after we took three wickets in the powerplay, the partnership kept them in the game. They needed 13 runs an over and were still finding boundaries regularly,” Samson said.

Praise for India’s bowlers

He credited India's bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah, for pulling the match back in the closing stages.

“Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler and we are lucky to have him. When he bowls those yorkers at the death, it gives the team a lot of confidence. Along with Arshdeep and Hardik, our bowlers showed great quality,” he said.

Moment of fortune

Samson also acknowledged a moment of fortune when a catch was dropped early in his innings. “Sometimes luck works in your favour. I got one chance and made the most of it. As a batter, you keep things simple and focus on the next ball,” he said.

