ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe And Namibia Reveal 12 Host Venues; Check Ticket Details | X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday officially announced the 12 venues that will host the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The host cities and the tournament's official brand, 'Three Nations, One Heartbeat', were unveiled during a special launch event in Johannesburg.

Eight venues in South Africa, three in Zimbabwe and one in Namibia will stage matches during the 50-over tournament.

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The South African venues are Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands (Cape Town), Kingsmead (Durban), St George's Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl) and Buffalo Park (KuGompo City).

Zimbabwe will host matches at Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo) and Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls), while Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek will be the country's host venue.

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ICC Chairman Jay Shah shared a post on social media and said, "It's exciting to announce the 12 venues across three nations and a new brand for the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2027. The unveiling signals the start of a journey that will unite fans around the world and build anticipation for one of our sport’s biggest global events. #CWC27."

The 2027 edition will mark the return of the Men's Cricket World Cup to Africa after 24 years. The last time the tournament was held on the continent was in 2003, when South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya co-hosted the tournament. The upcoming edition will feature the world's top 14 teams.

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The tournament's official theme, 'Three Nations, One Heartbeat', celebrates the unity, diversity and shared culture of the three host countries. It is inspired by the African philosophy of Ubuntu, which means "I am, because we are" and reflects the idea of bringing people together through cricket.

Fans can now register their interest to receive updates on ticket sales and other tournament information ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.