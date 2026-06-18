'Rohit Bhai 2027 Ka World Cup Chahiye': Rohit Sharma's Gesture Towards Fan's Request Goes Viral Amid IND vs AFG ODI Series | Video

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Former Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s simple yet memorable interaction with a fan has captured the attention of cricket supporters on social media. The moment took place during a practice session amid India’s ODI series against Afghanistan, when Rohit was walking back towards the dressing room.

As Rohit made his way off the field, a fan from the stands shouted, “2027 Ka World Cup Chahiye Rohit Bhai,” expressing his wish to see the star batter lead India’s charge in the next ODI World Cup. The passionate message immediately caught attention, reflecting the immense love and expectations fans continue to have for Rohit.

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Rohit, known for his calm and humble nature, acknowledged the fan’s request with a hand gesture while continuing towards the dressing room. The brief interaction was enough to delight supporters, and a video of the moment quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The fan’s message also highlighted the strong connection between Rohit and Indian cricket followers. After guiding India through several major tournaments and playing a key role in recent successes, Rohit remains one of the most popular figures in the sport.

While it is still unclear what role Rohit will have in India’s 2027 World Cup plans, the viral moment showed that fans continue to believe in his experience and leadership. His small gesture towards the supporter once again displayed the bond between the cricketer and his millions of admirers.