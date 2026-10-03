ICC Chairman Jay Shah Congratulates Team India After Gold Medal Win Against Pakistan At Asian Games 2026 | X

Jay Shah congratulates Team India after gold medal win against Pakistan, thanks Asian Games organisers, participating nations and fans for making cricket's return to the continental event memorable

The Indian Men's Cricket Team scripted unforgettable moment in cricket history by winning the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan on Saturday. India defeated Pakistan in the final to secure the top spot on the podium and added another major achievement with the victory to the country's cricketing success.

Following India's victory, International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah congratulated the team through a post on social media. He praised the Indian players for their performance and described their campaign as a moment worth celebrating.

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"Nagoya and Japan have written a proud new chapter in cricket's history. Congratulations to Team India @BCCI on a campaign worthy of this moment," Shah wrote in his post on his official social media account.

He also thanked all the participating nations, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the organisers and the fans who supported the event. Shah said the presence of thousands of fans showed why cricket is loved across the world. He also acknowledged Cricket Japan for its role in the tournament.

Batting first, Team India 211/6 in 20 overs as Abhishek Sharma led the charge with his blistering knock of 61 runs off just 28 balls. Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 51 off 22 deliveries at a crucial point of the game. Shivam Dube also contributed with 27 runs at the end of the Indian innings.

In reply, Pakistan managed 192/6 in 20 overs despite a fighting knock of 96 from 51 balls from Hasan Nawaz. Saim Ayub added 29 runs, while Axar Patel and Washington Sindar picked up two wickets each for India. Shivam Dube also claimed two wickets, including the wicket of Hasan Nawaz on the final ball of match.

India secured the gold medal after a 19-run victory over Pakistan. Abhishek Sharma was named the Player of the Match for his explosive innings at the top order on a tricky wicket.

India's gold medal victory over Pakistan added another memorable chapter to the rivalry between the two teams. The win also highlighted cricket's growing presence at the Asian Games as the sport continues to reach new audiences across the continent.