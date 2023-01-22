ICC Awards 2022: Here's the list of 13 categories, winners to be announced across 4 days

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the schedule for the ICC Awards 2022, starting from Monday January 23. The winners were decided by voting by media representatives and cricket fans from around the world. The awards will be announced over a period of four days.

ICC Awards:



23rd January:

Teams of the year.



24th January:

ODI team of the year.

Men's Test team of the year.



25th January:

Associate, T20i and emerging Cricketers.



26th:

Cricketer of the year.

Umpire of the year.

ODI and men's Test cricketer of the year.

Spirit of cricket. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 22, 2023

Around 13 categories have been named to honour the outstanding performers across the various formats of international cricket, which includes the iconic Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year. Before the individual prizewinners are announced, the ICC will reveal five Teams of the Year, specially selected by the independent panel of media representatives that make up the ICC Voting Academy.

Shortlists in nine of the 13 categories were determined based on performances and overall achievements from 1 January to 31 December 2022, and the winners are identified from the results of the ICC Voting Academy selections, combined with global fans voting outcomes.

Announcements:

Announcements will start with the reveal of the ICC Teams of the Year between 23 and 24 January.

Monday 23 January will see the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20I Teams of the Year unveiled, while the ICC Men’s and Women’s ODI Teams of the Year, and the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year announced the following day on Tuesday 24 January.

Attention will then turn to the 13 individual award categories from Wednesday 25 January, when the ICC will confirm winners of the Associate, T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year categories.

The final day of announcements, Thursday 26 January, will see the ICC recognise the Umpire of the Year, followed by the recipients of the Men’s and Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Awards and the Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Award.

More awards

Later that day, the ICC will name the winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, closely followed by the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. ICC Awards 2022 announcements will culminate in celebrating the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

Full announcement schedule:

Monday 23 January:

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year

Tuesday 24 January:

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year

Wednesday 25 January:

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Thursday 26 January:

ICC Umpire of the Year

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

